Roundhay Park Leeds fire: Firefighters sent to Soldier's Field playground as children's apparatus alight

Firefighters have been sent out to a Leeds park this afternoon following a fire at a children’s playground.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read

The fire broke out at the playground on Solider’s Field, Roundhay Park, and one fire engine was called out to the scene. An eyewitness, Milton Haworth, was a passenger in a car when he spotted the fire at about 3.25pm.

He pulled over and took a picture of firefighters extinguishing the fire, and said he could see “white smoke”. He added it appeared the infants’ play apparatus was on fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a full statement.

The fire broke out at the playground on Solider’s Field, Roundhay Park (Photo: Milton Haworth)The fire broke out at the playground on Solider’s Field, Roundhay Park (Photo: Milton Haworth)
