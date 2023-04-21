The fire broke out at the playground on Solider’s Field, Roundhay Park, and one fire engine was called out to the scene. An eyewitness, Milton Haworth, was a passenger in a car when he spotted the fire at about 3.25pm.

He pulled over and took a picture of firefighters extinguishing the fire, and said he could see “white smoke”. He added it appeared the infants’ play apparatus was on fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a full statement.