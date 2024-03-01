Rothwell Lane Leeds crash: Live traffic updates as police close road in both directions after accident
Rothwell Lane in Rothwell is closed between the junctions of Gillett Lane and the Leeds Road roundabout.
West Yorkshire Police's Force Command Hub first reported the crash at 6.49am this morning (Friday March 1), and advised motorists to avoid the route.
Rothwell Lane closed following crash
Road reopened
Rothwell Lane has now reopened following the earlier crash. Traffic is flowing freely.
No life-threatening injuries
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that no one suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Officers are preparing to reopen the road.
Location of the accident
The AA reports: "Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A654 Rothwell Lane both ways from Gillett Lane to A639 Calverley Road."
Rothwell Lane closed in both directions
