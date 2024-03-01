Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rothwell Lane Leeds crash: Live traffic updates as police close road in both directions after accident

A busy Leeds road has been closed in both directions following a crash.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:08 GMT
Rothwell Lane in Rothwell is closed between the junctions of Gillett Lane and the Leeds Road roundabout.

West Yorkshire Police's Force Command Hub first reported the crash at 6.49am this morning (Friday March 1), and advised motorists to avoid the route.

Scroll down for live updates and traffic information.

Rothwell Lane closed following crash

09:57 GMT

Road reopened

Rothwell Lane has now reopened following the earlier crash. Traffic is flowing freely.

09:07 GMTUpdated 09:15 GMT

No life-threatening injuries

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that no one suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Officers are preparing to reopen the road.

09:05 GMT

Location of the accident

The AA reports: "Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A654 Rothwell Lane both ways from Gillett Lane to A639 Calverley Road."

09:03 GMT

Rothwell Lane closed in both directions

