Ross Kemp spotted filming new show in Leeds

Shoppers at Kirkgate Market had a surprise yesterday when they spotted actor Ross Kemp among the stalls.

The 54-year-old is best known for his role as Grant Mitchell in Eastenders and for his hard-hitting documentaries Ross Kemp on Gangs and Ross Kemp in Afghanistan.

Fans snapped selfies with the TV hardman and he was even pictured queuing up at one of the market cafes, where a staff member claimed he ordered double egg and chips.

One woman posted a photo of the bald actor in front of a display of hair products.

Robert Bohanna, who runs a landscape gardening firm in Farsley, had a photo taken with Kemp and believes he was in the market to film a documentary about the effects of Brexit on the lives of ordinary people.