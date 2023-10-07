Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roseville Road Leeds crash: Police close Chapeltown street after pedestrian hit by car

Emergency services were rushed to a Leeds street after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
By Abbey Maclure
The crash happened in Roseville Road, near Chapeltown, shortly before 6.40pm yesterday (Friday October 6). Police were called out to the street following a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. The pedestrian was taken to hospital where it was confirmed they had not been seriously injured.

Roseville Road was reopened by police at about 9pm.

