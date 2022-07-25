Scroll down for updates.
Building fire causes road closure in Sheepscar
Last updated: Monday, 25 July, 2022, 18:25
Buses diverted
As a result of the Roseville Road closure, there are bus diversions.
Official statement from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue
A statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post read; “We were called at 16.30 to Roseville Road in Sheepscar to reports of a building fire.
“We have five crews at the scene, two Leeds, two Killingbeck and two Hunslet [this has since been reduced to two in total].
“The fire is located on the first floor and the roof.
“There’s no reports of any casualties.”
Fire service drop down to two pumps
Two pumps are now in attendance at the scene.
'Heartbroken’ owner of Singh’s Indian Street Food speaks out
Singh’s Indian Street Food owner Harvinder Singh told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It started in the fryer, that’s all we know. I was at home but my partner was at work and I came down here.
“We are heartbroken. It’s our only business. We are waiting for a response from the firefighters but we haven’t seen inside.”
Update from our reporter at the scene
Our reporter Abbey Maclure is at the scene and said: “The fire appears to have broken out at a takeaway on Roseville Street - Singh’s Indian Street Food.
“All seems to be now under control, with firefighters dampening down the building.
“There are currently four fire engines at the scene and an aerial appliance.
“The road remains closed to traffic, but pedestrians are being allowed to pass through the cordon on the pavement.”
Number of pumps in attendance confirmed
The West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service website has confirmed how many pumps have been sent to the scene.
A post on their website’s incidents log reads: “Restaurant fire, first floor and roof involved. Aerial requested then made pumps five. One aerial appliance, four breathing apparatus and two hose reels in use for saveable property.”
Confirmation of road closure
The official Twitter account for Leeds City Council’s traffic and travel news has confirmed that Roseville Road in Sheepscar has been closed due to a building fire.