The crash was first reported by the AA at 4.33pm.
An eyewitness passing the scene said a 4x4 vehicle is on its side by Rodley roundabout and emergency services are in attendance.
The westbound carriageway is closed between the Horsforth and Rodley roundabouts.
Last updated: Monday, 02 May, 2022, 17:49
The AA reports: “Heavy traffic on A6120 Horsforth New Road between A65 New Road Side (Horsforth roundabout) and A657 Rodley Lane (Rodley roundabout).”
An eyewitness has told the YEP that a 4x4 vehicle is on its side following the crash.
Emergency services are in attendance and the westbound carriegeway remains closed.
There is standstill traffic on Leeds Ring Road between Horsforth and Rodley following a crash.
