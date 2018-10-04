Robber punched pregnant carer in the jaw after trapping her in the lift of Leeds tower block

A ROBBER punched a pregnant woman in the jaw after trapping her in a lift at a block of flats in Leeds.

Dion Green was locked up for three years and five months over the attack on the care worker at Crescent Towers, in Holbeck.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim had been on a shopping errand for an elderly resident at the flats when Green targeted her on August 11 this year.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Green followed the woman in through the communal entrance to the flats and stood behind her when she went into the foyer.

The prosecutor said the woman got into the lift and pressed the button to the twelfth floor. Green also got into the lift and randomly pressed buttons to different floors. The defendant put his hands on the woman's pockets and said: "Give me your money."

The victim only had £1.30 which was change from the shopping she had bought for the resident. She handed over the money and told Green she did not have any more. Green then ordered the woman to hand over her mobile phone, which was worth £25.

Mr Ahmed said: "After he took it she told him she was pregnant. He then indiscriminately punched her to the jaw."

Green was captured on CCTV selling the phone at a Cash Converters stole an hour after the attack.

The prosecutor said the victim saw Green nine days later as he came out of his flat in Holbeck. Green was arrested from the flat.

The court heard Green also stole speakers worth £720 from a Costco store and goods worth £550 from Boots.

Green, 42, of Burton Street, Beeston, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and four of theft.

He has previous convictions for burglary, robbery and assault.

Stephen Smithson, mitigating, said Green had not been in trouble for five years but began offending again after the relationship with his partner broke down and he started drinking heavily and taking drugs.

Jailing Green, judge Christopher Batty said: "You have shown in recent times an attitude towards woman which is frankly offensive."