Roadworks in Leeds from September 10

Here is a list of roadworks in Leeds from Monday, September 10.

Bayswater Road Harehills: Two-way signals manned at peak From Bexley Place To Gledhow Road from September 10 until October 22 for gas works.

Old Road, Farsley: Two-way signals manned at peak outside new build properties from September 10 until September 20 for gas works.

Kirkstall Lane, Kirkstall: Multi-way signals from 9.30am to 3.30pm from outside Headingley Stadium to the junction with Queenswood Drive until September 14.

Flax Place, Richmond Hill: Full length road closure full time until September 25.

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet: Road closure nights and Sundays from Tunstall Road To Garnet Road until September 30.