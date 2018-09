Roadworks in Leeds from October 1

Here is a list of roadworks in Leeds from Monday, October 1

Old Road, Farsley: Two-way signals manned at peak times outside house number 116 for water works from October 1 to 9.

Mabgate, Sheepscar: Multi-way signals full time on A64 slip road adjacent to Mabgate from October 2 to November 27.

Stanningley Road, Leeds: Lane closure full time outside house number 207a from October 2 to October 8 for gas works.

Town Gate, Calverley: Stop/go boards from 9.30am to 3.30pm approximately 80 metres either side of pedestrian crossing until October 14.

Bayswater Road Harehills: Two-way signals manned at peak times from Bexley Place to Gledhow Road until October 29 for gas works.