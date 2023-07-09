Road remains closed in Leeds after reports of serious crash
A road remains closed after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles, the police have confirmed.
The smash was first reported at 1.30pm on Gelderd Road, close the junction with Asquith Avenue, at Gildersome.
Police have shut the route while an investigation takes place. Traffic is being diverted but there are lengthy queues being reported around the area.
Fire crews and ambulances were also in attendance. There are so far no reports on casualties but images on social media have shown a car upturned on its roof.