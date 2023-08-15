Leeds news you can trust since 1890
River Wharfe: Emergency services called to Otley after reports of upturned kayak near Otley Bridge

Emergency services was called to Otley on Tuesday after reports of an upturned kayak in the water.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 19:40 BST

West Yorkshire Police were called at 4.50PM on Tuesday (August 15) by a caller reporting seeing an upturned kayak caught in reeds in the River Wharfe close to Otley Bridge in Otley.

Officers at the scene assisted fire services who were conducting a full search of the area.

The owner of the kayak was later found and the search was called off.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a statement.

