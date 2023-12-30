River Esk incident: Police name three men who died after 4x4 gets trapped in flooded Yorkshire river
Police received a report of a serious incident in the River Esk, near Glaisdale, shortly before midday on Thursday (December 28). Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were sent to the river in the North York Moors.
The vehicle was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm. The three men inside had died. Another man who attempted to help those in the 4x4 was pulled to safety from the river at around 12.10pm.
Earlier in the day police had warned the public of high river levels around the Esk, which enters the sea at Whitby.
Police have now named the three men as Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, Leslie Forbes, 70, and 59-year-old Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, known as Patrick.
Scott, of Hull, has been described as a “loving son, brother, uncle and boyfriend”. His family said: “Always helping others, 4x4, green laning, scouting and outdoor activities, passionate Hull FC supporter and a big circle of friends.
"He was taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed, but too early. He had a big future ahead of him. He will always be missed by his loving family."
The family of Leslie, of East Yorkshire, said he was a "a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends". The family of Patrick, of York, said he "will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues”.