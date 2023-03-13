News you can trust since 1890
River Aire: Emergency crews rush to A58 bridge in Leeds to rescue person from water

A person who entered the River Aire from near the A58 bridge has been rescued by emergency services.

By Charles Gray
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:05pm

Police, fire and ambulance crews were in attendance at the A58 bridge yesterday (Sunday) at about 5.30pm after a person entered the water of the River Aire.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “They were rescued from the river and taken to hospital to be checked over. A road closure was put in place while the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.”

Emergency crews were called to the A58 bridge over the River Aire at 5.30pm on Sunday
Emergency crews were called to the A58 bridge over the River Aire at 5.30pm on Sunday
Emergency crews were called to the A58 bridge over the River Aire at 5.30pm on Sunday
