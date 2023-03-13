River Aire: Emergency crews rush to A58 bridge in Leeds to rescue person from water
A person who entered the River Aire from near the A58 bridge has been rescued by emergency services.
By Charles Gray
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:05pm
Police, fire and ambulance crews were in attendance at the A58 bridge yesterday (Sunday) at about 5.30pm after a person entered the water of the River Aire.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “They were rescued from the river and taken to hospital to be checked over. A road closure was put in place while the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.”