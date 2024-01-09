Ring Road Shadwell: One person to hospital after car crashes into wall on Leeds road
A driver was taken to hospital by ambulance after crashing into a wall in Leeds.
Officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of a crash on the Ring Road in Shadwell today (January 9), at about 10.30am.
On the scene, they found a car that had crashed into a wall, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to their injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.