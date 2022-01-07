Richardshaw Road: Man suffers serious injuries after Pudsey crash
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Leeds today.
Officers were called at 6.51am this morning to Richardshaw Road in Pudsey after a collision involving three vehicles and a bus.
The road was closed with bus services being diverted via Lowtown, Swinnow Road and Swinnow Lane towards Halton Moor.
First Bus reported delays of up to 70 minutes, with disruption to its 4, 4F, 9, 14, 16 and 90 services.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed one man has been taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe