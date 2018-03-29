Revealed: Winning name of viking mascot for Leeds Bradford Airport’s new car park

A Yorkshire Evening Post reader has won two weeks of free parking at the new Leeds Bradford Airport car park after winning a competition to name its viking mascot.

Jacqui Cliff, of Garforth, came up with the name Karvik – a combination of the Norwegian word for ‘car’ and the Norse word for viking (viken).

Leeds Bradford Airport is asking readers to name the new mascot for its new Viking Airport Parking car park.

The competition was run to celebrate the opening of the new, purpose-built Viking Airport Parking site, located on Warren House Lane.

It is the first off-site car park operated by Leeds Bradford Airport in order to provide extra space for the four million passengers reportedly using the airport facilities.

‘‘After seeing the competition online, I did some research and came up with Karvik,” said Mrs Cliff.

“I can’t believe my name was chosen. My husband and I are already looking forward to our next holiday and having won the competition, this will make it extra special.”

As well as two weeks of free parking, Mrs Cliff has claimed complimentary access to one of the airport’s new luxury lounges. Phil Forster, Aviation Development and Corporate Affairs Manager, said: ‘‘We received lots of brilliant entries in our search to name our Viking mascot and we are delighted to finally have the name Karvik.

‘‘Our Viking parking service is one of a number of exciting new developments taking place ahead of the summer season as we continue to strive to create an airport Yorkshire can be proud of.’’

The carpark was named Viking to celebrate Yorkshire’s heritage. Parking costs from £28.48 per week and there is a free 24/7 shuttle bus.

OPEN NOW

Viking airport Parking opened on March 19, ensuring passengers have the smoothest possible start to their holiday.

Members of staff are on hand to park customers’ cars, so there is no issues about finding a space.

Running 24/7, shuttle buses transport customers from the newly opened car park to the terminal, usually taking less than five minutes.

Situated just off the main airport roundabout on Warren House Lane, it is closer to the terminal than any off-site car park.

Viking Airport Parking is available for booking at www.vikingairportparking.co.uk. Further details can be found on the website.