Revealed: The most popular pet names for cats, dogs, fish, birds, horses and reptiles

The most popular pet names in the UK are Charlie, Bella and Poppy for the second year in a row, according to a new survey.

Pets at Home surveyed their six million VIP club members in order to discover the five most popular names for each species. The three most popular names remained the same throughout the species.

There has however been a rise in owners drawing influence from celebrities, film and TV.

Luna, the daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, is now the third most popular name for cats. Recent film Finding Dory has propelled Dory into fifth place on the most popular fish names, joining Nemo for the first time.

Gavin Hawthorn, Group CRM Director at Pets at Home, said: “It’s interesting to see that just as popular culture and famous faces influence what parents name their children, likewise, these trends can help British pet owners select a name for an animal companion.”

Top five names for cats

1. Bella

2. Poppy

3. Luna

4. Charlie

5. Oscar

Top five names for dogs

1. Poppy

2. Alfie

3. Lola

4. Charlie

5. Max



Top five names for fish

1. Bob

2. Nemo

3. Bubbles

4. Fred

5. Dory



Top five names for birds

1. Charlie

2. Blue

3. Joey

4. Billy

5. Rio



Top five names for horses

1. Jack

2. Charlie

3. Rosie

4. George

5. Molly



Top five names for reptiles

1. Spike

2. Rex

3. George

4. Leo

5. Charlie



Top five names for small animals

1. Nibbles

2. Daisy

3. Poppy

4. Fudge

5. Cookie