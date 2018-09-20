Revealed: The biggest frustration for jobseekers

Many jobseekers want an interview process to last less than a week compared to the current average of almost a month, according to a new report.

A survey of over 700 adults by jobs site Glassdoor found a series of frustrations, including cancelling or postponing interviews, not having enough information about a job, or managers not responding quickly.

Most of those polled said an interview process should take less than a month, while over one in three said it should take less than a week.

Previous research by Glassdoor found the average length of an interview process was over 27 days.

Julie Coucoules of Glassdoor said: “Recruiters have a challenging task co-ordinating multiple interviews, and UK jobseekers clearly feel they don’t like interviews being moved or cancelled.”