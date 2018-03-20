Revealed: Leeds is second most expensive city in UK to travel by taxi

A taxi ride in Leeds is more expensive than an equivalent journey in London, new research has revealed.

New data released from private number plate specialists Regtransfers.co.uk has been combined with local authority data to create an original data set and interactive map to highlight the average cost of a taxi in 25 of the most populated cities in the UK, with Leeds the second most expensive.

Named The UK Taxi Price Index, the research aims to shine a spotlight on the cost of a cab in the UK.

A price guide for when you are travelling around the country, the index rates cities according to the minimum fare and average cost per mile. The average cost per mile was calculated on the basis of one, two, three, four, and five mile journeys in each city. The research found that in some cities in the UK, people are paying almost 45 percent more for their taxi journey compared to elsewhere in the country.

The capital is the fifth most expensive city to hail a cab, with an average cost per mile of £2.99. Coventry is the city that tops the rankings with the most expensive taxi journeys, with an average cost per mile of £3.11, while Leeds averages £3.06.

The UK Taxi Price Index reveals the top 10 most expensive cities to hail a cab based on an average cost per mile are:

Coventry = £3.11

Leeds = £3.06

Oxford = £3.04

Cambridge = £3.03

London = £2.99

Bristol = £2.90

Southampton = £2.89

Birmingham = £2.82

Manchester = £2.81

Stoke-on-Trent = £2.72

The UK Taxi Price Index reveals the top 10 cheapest cities to hail a cab based on an average cost per mile are:

Liverpool = £2.15

Edinburgh = £2.22

Brighton = £2.28

Kingston = £2.45

Swansea = £2.45

Belfast = £2.45

Sunderland = £2.53

Bradford = £2.53

Leicester = £2.60

Nottingham = £2.61

The total number of licensed taxi and private hire vehicles and licensed drivers in England reached record levels in 2017. Total licensed vehicle numbers increased by 16 percent to 281,000 since 2015, the highest number since comparable records were first collected in 2005.

The index offers an interesting insight into the UK’s cab fares. For more information on the cities with the cheapest and priciest cab fares you can visit: https://www.regtransfers.co.uk/fungames/uk-taxi-price-index