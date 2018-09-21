Retro: Inside the Leeds Mint Club on a Monday night

Remember Mint Mondays in Leeds?

This video from 2012 is sure to evoke memories for thousands of clubbers in the city.

They were the days of 2-4-1 on tickets and £4 guestlist.

We have turned back the clock after news The Mint Club is closing after 20 years.

The area around the Harrison Street nightspot is being developed and the club bosses say they are not able to renew or extend the lease.

Derrick Carter played the first Mint Show for Back To Basics back in 1998 and since then brands like Back to Basics, Technique, Asylum,Teknicolor and Bigger Than Barry are amongst those that have become part of the fabric of the niche club – which will kickstart a programme of closing parties next weekend that continue into 2019.

