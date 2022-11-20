Reports say Adil Khan, 14, from Bradford, is said to have been travelling with his mother when he was gunned down. His death was announced by bereavement notification service Janaza Announcements.

A post, which on Sunday afternoon had more than 1,000 comments and hundreds of shares, said: "A 14-year-old boy has been murdered In Pakistan while on holiday. Adil Khan, age 14 has sadly passed away. May Allah Almighty forgive his shortcomings and accept all his good deeds and grant him the loftiest ranks of Paradise."

A statement issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British child who has died in Pakistan.” The British High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, has been contacted for comment.