Regina Crescent Havercroft: Woman dies after Wakefield house fire as police launch investigation
An investigation into the cause of the blaze, on Regina Crescent in Havercroft, has been launched by police.
It was reported shortly before 6pm last night (November 25) and prompted a huge response from emergency services.
When they arrived at the scene, it was established that a woman was inside the property.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The woman was removed from the property and received emergency medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
“Enquiries are continuing with the fire service into the cause of the blaze.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from South Kirkby, Wakefield and Pontefract were sent to the scene.
In a statement, the service said: “Our Fire Investigation Team remain at the scene today.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.