A woman has died after a house fire in Wakefield.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze, on Regina Crescent in Havercroft, has been launched by police.

It was reported shortly before 6pm last night (November 25) and prompted a huge response from emergency services.

A woman has died after a house fire on Regina Crescent, Wakefield, on November 25. | Google/National World

When they arrived at the scene, it was established that a woman was inside the property.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The woman was removed from the property and received emergency medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Enquiries are continuing with the fire service into the cause of the blaze.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from South Kirkby, Wakefield and Pontefract were sent to the scene.

In a statement, the service said: “Our Fire Investigation Team remain at the scene today.”