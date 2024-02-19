Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information following the collision in Rawdon last Thursday (February 15).

Reports were received at 11:58am of a head-on collision involving a silver Mercedes Vito van and a blue Ford Fiesta on the A65.

It was further established that the van had been in collision with a scaffolding wagon immediately prior to the collision, causing minor damage to the wagon.

The crash happened on the A65 in Rawdon on February 15

The driver and passenger from the Ford Fiesta were taken to hospital with significant injuries. They are not being treated as life-threatening.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or has CCTV footage that could assist their investigations.