Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Rawdon: Two women suffer serious injuries and rushed to hospital after head-on crash in Leeds

Two women suffered serious injuries following a head-on crash in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information following the collision in Rawdon last Thursday (February 15).

Reports were received at 11:58am of a head-on collision involving a silver Mercedes Vito van and a blue Ford Fiesta on the A65.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was further established that the van had been in collision with a scaffolding wagon immediately prior to the collision, causing minor damage to the wagon.

The crash happened on the A65 in Rawdon on February 15The crash happened on the A65 in Rawdon on February 15
The crash happened on the A65 in Rawdon on February 15

The driver and passenger from the Ford Fiesta were taken to hospital with significant injuries. They are not being treated as life-threatening.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or has CCTV footage that could assist their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 678 of February 15. 

Related topics:LeedsPoliceWest Yorkshire Police