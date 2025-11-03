An adorable trio of young lions have been captured on camera playing with each other for the first time after being rescued from war-torn Ukraine.

Rangers watched tearfully as the charming cubs, who have been rehomed at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, chased a ball together and enjoyed their new environment.

One of the orphaned lion cubs, Oleg, was rescued from private owners - and has been alone since birth. He was thrilled to meet siblings Rafael and Shanti, who were found in another abandoned private collection in Kyiv with their dying mother.

The three were transported in separate crates for the 1,700 miles from Kyiv to Doncaster. They were first allowed them to see each other through a mesh fence, which allowed them to get used to each other's scents. After several weeks of getting to know each other, the decision was then made to let them mix.

The youngsters, who are thought to be around just a year old, are not yet fully integrated with Oleg, but seem to have taken to each other well. It is hoped the three will eventually live together as a pride in the expansive reserves.

Rangers watched tearfully as the charming cubs, who have been rehomed at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, chased a ball together and enjoyed their new environment | Yorkshire Wildlife Park / SWNS

The park's director of animals Dr Charlotte MacDonald said: "It has taken weeks and several stages, but we're so happy to see the three getting along with each other. It's going as well as we had hoped.

"Rafael and Shanti initially seemed apprehensive when they first came across Oleg's new scent, and it's taken time and patience, but they're fine in close proximity and playing with one another.

"As Oleg was raised by humans, he has longed for this connection and seems so excited to play with the siblings. We're so proud to have facilitated this."

An adorable trio of young lions were spotted playing with each other for the first time after being rescued from war-torn Ukraine | Yorkshire Wildlife Park / SWNS

The WildLife Foundation, the charity based at the park, oversaw the 2000-mile journey to bring the youngsters to their new forever home in Doncaster. It is the third rescue undertaken by Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which has seen 17 lions brought to the park over the years.

The first rescue from Romania to Yorkshire Wildlife Park took place 15 years ago and saw 13 African Lions brought to the park, winning the team accolades for saving them from horrific conditions.

In 2024, Aysa and her cubs, Emi, Santa and Teddi, now three-years-old, travelled over 2,000 miles across six countries from sanctuary in Poland after being abandoned in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

During the Russian invasion, many animals were left alone with no food, water, or shelter and were terrified by the bombing.