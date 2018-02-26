Raising funds for Leeds brain tumour charity in memory of Dewesbury man

Have your say

Family and friends have come together to raise funds for a Leeds brain tumour charity in memory of a West Yorkshire man.

Roger Holdsworth, from Dewsbury, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a terminal brain tumour last August. Sadly Roger died on January 6 with his wife by his side.

His family decided to raise funds in the lead-up to the funeral and during the ceremony for Headingley-based brain tumour charity, BTRS (Brain Tumour Research and Support across Yorkshire).

An incredible £2,756 has been raised so far, with funds still coming in.

Rachel Napoli, Roger’s daughter, said: “Supporting Brain Tumour Research and Support is such a fitting tribute.

“He was an incredibly kind and generous man who dedicated so much time and effort to serving others.

“Our family is truly touched by the generous donations to BTRS and are deeply thankful to all who have contributed.”

Sorrell Coulson, BTRS Events and Fundraising Manager, said: “The generosity of Roger’s family and friends has been completely overwhelming.

“Brain tumour research is hugely underfunded, and this money will greatly help BTRS in leading the fight against brain tumours in Yorkshire.

“It is wonderful to see the support of people both near and far coming together to raise money in memory of such a well-loved and respected man.”