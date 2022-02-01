Rail commuters at Leeds Station face delays on train services after vehicle hits bridge impacting York, Skipton, Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley
Commuters faced delays today after a vehicle collided with a bridge in Leeds.
Northern say services at Leeds may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised as normal service resumes after the incident
Lines have now reopened but the train operator says disruption is expected until 9.30am
Routes affected are between Leeds and York, Skipton, Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley.
LNER says the incident forced the 7.36am Harrogate to Kings Cross service to start from Leeds.
