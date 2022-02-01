Rail commuters at Leeds Station face delays on train services after vehicle hits bridge impacting York, Skipton, Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley

Commuters faced delays today after a vehicle collided with a bridge in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:18 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:24 am

Northern say services at Leeds may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised as normal service resumes after the incident

Lines have now reopened but the train operator says disruption is expected until 9.30am

Routes affected are between Leeds and York, Skipton, Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley.

Northern say services at Leeds may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised as normal service resumes after the incident. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

LNER says the incident forced the 7.36am Harrogate to Kings Cross service to start from Leeds.

12 lost Leeds railway stations

