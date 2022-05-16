Quincy Taylor: Police concerned for missing Leeds teenager

Quincy Taylor was last seen at his home address in Cross Green at 9am on Saturday morning (May 14).

The 14-year-old is described as a black male, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with afro hair of about three inches in height. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved sweatshirt, a blue woolly hat and blue tracksuit.

Quincy is using crutches and has a pot on his right leg. He has connections to Cross Green as well as Holbeck and the East End Park areas of Leeds.

Quincy Taylor. PIC: WYP