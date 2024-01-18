Queen’s University Belfast student receives funding boost from Leeds-based friendly society

First-year university student, Benedict Weis, has received a £3,600 funding boost from one of the UK’s oldest friendly societies to help ease some of the financial burdens of student life and enable opportunity.

The 19-year-old member of the Leeds-based Leodis Oddfellows began studying Aerospace Engineering at Queen’s University Belfast in September 2023.

He is one of four recipients of the non-refundable bursary, and was chosen on merit from applicants within the Society’s national membership.

Benedict will receive £900 for each of the four years of the course, which he says will allow him to pursue his hobby of rowing alongside his studies without worrying about money.

Benedict Weis

He said: “I was very happy when I heard I had received the funding as it will support me through the years. I would like to thank the Oddfellows for the award and just to say how grateful I am for it.”

A member of the Oddfellows’ Leeds-based Leodis Branch, Benedict says he’s unsure of what his career ambitions are at this stage, but has relayed his gratitude to the Oddfellows for their role in helping him figure it out.

“I’m just doing what interests me and seeing where the road goes from there,” he said.

Secretary for the Oddfellows’ Leodis Branch, Susan Cook, said: “We are proud to be able to support Benedict in the next step of his education journey, particularly with the current cost of living situation, which can be particularly challenging for students.

“He has a bright future and we couldn’t be more proud of his achievements so far.”

The Oddfellows’ First Degree Course Educational Award aims to support students from its membership who are heading to university for the first time.