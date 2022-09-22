John Steward was last seen in St James’s Hospital, at around 1.20pm on Wednesday.

Police describe John as 85 years old, 1.75m tall, medium build, with white hair, black glasses, a dark brown coat and a black and white shirt.

John is known to frequent Farsley and Pudsey.

Police say John suffers from dementia and partial deaf and blindness.

