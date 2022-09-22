Pudsey dementia sufferer goes missing after leaving hospital
Police urgently want information to trace an elderly hospital patient with dementia who has gone on the run.
By Richard Beecham
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:22 am
Updated
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:26 am
John Steward was last seen in St James’s Hospital, at around 1.20pm on Wednesday.
Police describe John as 85 years old, 1.75m tall, medium build, with white hair, black glasses, a dark brown coat and a black and white shirt.
John is known to frequent Farsley and Pudsey.
He is also partially deaf and blind.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with the log number 852.