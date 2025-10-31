More than £10,000 worth of fireworks have been seized in a series of operations targeting rogue traders in West Yorkshire.

Over the last fortnight, West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Trading Standards and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have carried out joint days of action in all five districts. In total the teams conducted 20 visits across the county, seizing over 350kg of fireworks, with an estimated retail value of £10,000.

Alongside this, they also seized:

52,000 illegal cigarettes

3500 illegal vapes

Over 10kg of illegal hand rolling tobacco

Quantity of out-of-date food

Unsafe toys

Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller, Gold Commander for West Yorkshire Police’s Bonfire Night operation, said: “We know the illegal sale and anti-social use of fireworks is a real concern for people in parts of West Yorkshire and that’s why we’re committed to working with our partners to tackle the issue.

“There is a reason that potentially dangerous items like fireworks can only be sold by legal retailers with safeguards about who can buy them. I’d like to thank everybody who reported information about the illegal sale of fireworks to us so that we could take action.”

Senior Fire Protection Manager for WYFRS, Chris Kemp, said: “We’re pleased to be part of the enforcement action being taken against these unlawful sellers. It’s a vital step in protecting our communities from the dangers posed by the illegal storage of, and unregulated fireworks and ensuring Bonfire Night remains safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“The illegal storage of fireworks creates a significant risk to employees, customers, local residents and our firefighters should we attend a fire in one of these premises. I would encourage everyone to attend an organised fireworks event rather than putting on their own display, however, if you are buying fireworks then this is a reminder to always purchase them from a reputable licenced retailer and report any suspicious selling activity.”

Linda Davis, Head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards (Protecting Communities) said: “This series of collaborative action taken across West Yorkshire is designed to reinforce the message that illegal traders are not welcome on our high streets.

“It is important for consumers to only buy fireworks from licensed suppliers that are correctly labelled and comply with current safety standards. We will not tolerate illegal traders in our communities who carelessly sell fireworks that could be unsafe and pose a huge risk to the public, especially if those fireworks end up in the hands of children.

“The age restriction for fireworks is in place for a reason, and businesses must conduct age verification checks if in any doubt before selling.”