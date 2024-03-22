Prosura shortlisted for Yorkshire Financial Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Yorkshire Financial Awards celebrates the regions outstanding financial services sector. From excellent trainees to regional directors, financial advisors and fintechs, this occasion will provide an opportunity to put the spotlight on those that have excelled and deserve special recognition for their efforts.

Along with other shortlisted candidates, Prosura will attend the Yorkshire Financial Awards, which will take place on Thursday 2nd May at New Dock Hall, Armouries Square in Leeds.

To be shortlisted in the Broker of the Year category, Prosura had to evidence how it is a diverse yet competitive business in the insurance sector, whilst showing how its products and services are innovative and market leading.

Jon Newall, CEO at Prosura

Further to this, the company demonstrated how having a high level of knowledge, experience and expertise is imperative if it is to provide excellent customer service.

Jon Newall, CEO at Prosura, comments: “We are very pleased to have been shortlisted for yet another award. It is a further opportunity to showcase how we differ from other Brokers in the sector and how we strive to meet and exceed expectations.

“I could not be prouder of the Prosura team and this shortlist is testament to how hard they work, day in day out. It just proves that pushing the boundaries and putting customers first really resonates.”

Prosura is a trusted partner that simplifies the complexities of insurance. The company combines the highest levels of customer service and expert advice with the ability to find the right, cost-effective policies to safeguard each client’s most valuable assets.

Operating nationwide, Prosura supports businesses of all sizes across various industries, including manufacturing, distribution, property, leisure, and hospitality. Prosura’s services extend beyond traditional insurance offerings and include innovative solutions like the ‘Prosura Digital Lawyer,’ a digital legal service designed for its commercial customers.