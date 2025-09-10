Prince Harry has given a royal thankyou to an ‘empathetic’ Leeds nurse who helps poorly children and families in their most overwhelming moments.

Helen Tooby, who is a specialist children’s nurse from Brighouse who works at Leeds Hospital, was named as a winner in the prestigious national 2025 WellChild Awards, in association with GSK after being nominated by nursing colleague, Emma Gilpin.

Helen received her award at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Monday September 8, where she spent time with Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and other celebrity guests. The star-studded event was attended by celebrities including Molly-Mae Hague, Ronnie Wood, Jamie Laing and Peter Andre with the cast of Hercules the musical and Joss Stone providing entertainment. The evening was hosted by WellChild ambassador Gaby Roslin.

Helen, who has worked as a WellChild Nurse since 2017, was chosen from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the Nurse Award, a category sponsored by the Royal College of Nursing, recognising her extraordinary ability to combine clinical excellence with genuine empathy.

Helen has been a lifeline for families ever since. Based at Leeds Children’s Hospital, she supports children with complex medical needs and provides expert clinical care alongside unwavering compassion and dedication. Over the past year, Helen has shouldered much of the tracheostomy service during a period of unprecedented demand. No matter how long the day or how heavy the workload, she works tirelessly to ensure every child is safe, every family supported and every detail taken care of.

Nurse Helen Tooby, second from right, has been thanked by Prince Harry at The WellChild Awards 2025. | Antony Thompson/Thousand Word Media Ltd

She is especially valued for her ability to combine clinical excellence with heartfelt empathy, guiding families through some of their most overwhelming moments, such as learning to care for a child’s tracheostomy for the first time. Her patient teaching style, reassurance and commitment often extend well beyond her shifts, transforming fear into confidence for countless families.

This year marks the 20th year of the awards, which celebrate the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children, young people and those who care for them. T

Emma Gilpin who nominated Helen, said: “Helen is not just a nurse; she is a lifeline for so many. Her work has been nothing short of life-changing, and she embodies the very essence of what it means to be a Nurse. Helen stands out as a beacon of hope and excellence in her field, and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this recognition. “

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, attended the Awards to meet winners and their families at a pre-ceremony reception and delivered a speech during the event. In his speech on the night, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex said: “For two decades, this event has shone a bright spotlight on the needs of children and young people living with complex medical conditions. But more than that, it has celebrated something far bigger - your courage, your resilience, and the extraordinary love of the families and carers who never stop showing up.”

“I still remember my very first WellChild Awards, eighteen years ago. I walked into the room, and within about three minutes I realised two things: the love and energy in the room was palpable, so too was the unpredictability! And second, that I was completely hooked on it all. This night has been a highlight of my year ever since and it’s all because of you guys.”

“Since those early days, 311 WellChild Award winners have inspired us with their bravery. Today, a 53-strong team of WellChild Nurses are out there making an enormous difference. Add to that a community of more than 3,600 families, plus support programmes reaching even further, and you see the real impact of what has been built here. More than ever, WellChild’s mission must be our shared priority. Tonight, I’d ask each of you to think about how you can play your part, whether through support, awareness, or action, to help advance this crucial work.”

Royal College of Nursing Chief Nursing Officer Lynn Woolsey said: “Helen is a truly inspiring example of the difference nursing makes to the lives of children, young people, and families. Tracheostomy care can be daunting and distressing, but her compassion, skill and expertise has helped transform lives. She personifies the best of our profession, delivering compassionate and expert care every day. Nursing is an incredible career and I hope this award helps to highlight the extraordinary contribution those in the profession make to all those in their care.”

WellChild Chief Executive, Matt James said: “Professionals like Helen embody what the WellChild Awards are all about – strength, compassion and the will to thrive in the face of adversity. We’re proud to have been celebrating incredible stories like Helen’s for the past 20 years and honoured to have her in our team. Right across the UK, more and more families are caring for children with serious and complex health needs. Behind each child’s story is a network of extraordinary people who go above and beyond every single day. The WellChild Awards 2025, in association with GSK, give us the opportunity to recognise that courage and commitment – not only from the children and young people themselves, but also from their parents, siblings, and the professionals who support them with unwavering dedication – determined to keep these children healthy and happy.”