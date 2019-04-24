Primark is rumoured to be offering online shopping - here’s what you need to know

Primark is as known for the mad rushes that follow their new product announcements as it is for affordable clothing.

Practical takes on designer goods and well-priced imitations of catwalk fashion fly off the shelves and can even be found on eBay at inflated prices.

And while most retailers have an online shopping option so that customers can beat the queues from the comfort of their own home, Primark has never made this available.

Rumours that the retail giant was to change this had fans of the shop excited yesterday, when it was announced that there would soon be a Primark online shop, as well as a click and collect service.

Rumours about online Primark shop are not true

The Sun reported that CEO Paul Marchant had said that a click and collect service was “on the horizon”.

However, bosses have denied that this is the case, although they have not ruled it out as a future option for the company.

A spokesperson said, “We have a strong digital and a rapidly growing social media presence, with currently 14 million followers. Our customers enjoy looking online at the latest offers, and coming into stores to buy.”

“From time to time we will look at click-and-collect as one possible option to extend our customer service. However, there are no plans in the near future to trial click and collect.”