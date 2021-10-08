Precious Richmond: Police appeal for sightings of missing Leeds teenager

Precious Richmond. PIC: West Yorkshire Police

Precious Richmond was reported missing at 4.23pm on Wednesday (October 6) after last being seen at Lawnswood School at 10am.

She is 5ft 6ins tall, medium build and is believed to be wearing blue ripped jeans, a long black cardigan, and red, white and black Nike Jordan trainers.

Enquiries have indicated she was in the York Road and Lincoln Green area yesterday morning (October 7) and officers are keen to hear of any sightings of her.

Detective Inspector Emma Wight, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are concerned for Precious’s welfare, given her young age and the amount of time she has now been missing.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log 1098 of October 6 or online via westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

