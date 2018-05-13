Popular Leeds cafe The Greedy Pig to close

One of Leeds' most popular breakfast cafes is to shut as its owners embark on a new adventure.

Founders Jo and Stuart Myers have run The Greedy Pig on North Street for six years, but it will stop serving breakfasts on Saturday May 26.

Luckily the pair don't plan to leave the Leeds food scene - instead they're transforming their premises into a new restaurant.

Jo and Stu already run the popular supper club The Swine That Dines, and the Greedy Pig will become a permanent Swine base with lunchtime and evening opening hours.

The Swine That Dines will open from Wednesday to Saturday, and will serve seven-course tasting menus in the evening and small plates during the day.

