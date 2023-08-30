Poppy cards appeal for Wetherby older people

A Wetherby charity is appealing for handmade Remembrance Day cards to help combat loneliness across the district.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) wants crafty volunteers and children to help them send a Poppy-themed smile to the over 60s.

With Remembrance Day fast approaching, the charity is calling on supporters to come up with cards to help older people mark this national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended freedom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melody Mills, Send a Smile Scheme coordinator, said: “Our recent seasonal appeals have been really successful, with hundreds of cards being sent to older people in our area.

WiSE is appealing for handmade Remembrance Day cards for its Send a Smile Scheme

“We know that remembering those who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice is incredibly important to many people in our area - including older people - which is why we’re appealing for Remembrance Day themed cards.

“We hope that local people both young and old get involved and send in handmade cards, to make an inter-generational act of remembrance.”

The cut-off date for receiving cards needs to be no later than October 15 to ensure they reach a recipient before Armistice Day on 11 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cards can be posted or dropped to the office at WiSE, The One Stop Centre, 24 Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NL.

WISE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC). Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.