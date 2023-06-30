Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Pool Road Otley: Firefighters from across Leeds battling to stop commercial unit blaze from spreading

Firefighters from across the city have raced to tackle a blaze near north Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:23 BST

Appliances from Otley, Rawdon, Cookridge, Leeds and Shipley are in attendance with supporting resources and specialist officers as firefighters tackle the property fire on Pool Road, Otley – near the Pool Bank Business Park.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene at 10.48am this morning, with four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two large jets & an aerial ladder platform in use. The incident has been sectorised 70m x 40m with exposure risk to one side.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time, but the fire is believed to have caused significant damage. The fire is still ongoing and firefighters are working to bring it under control.

Appliances from Otley, Rawdon, Cookridge, Leeds and Shipley are in attendance. Picture: Stock ImageAppliances from Otley, Rawdon, Cookridge, Leeds and Shipley are in attendance. Picture: Stock Image
