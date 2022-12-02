Firefighters, police and the ambulance service attended the scene on Northgate in Pontefract following a call to emergency services at 10.56pm on 1 December.

The fire was located in the downstairs living room and was extinguished by firefighters from Pontefract, Castleford and Normanton using two breathing apparatus sets and one large jet. The two people trapped inside were led to safety by firefighters and were placed in the care of the ambulance service.