A car crash in Pontefract left one person trapped last night (Saturday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that crew members were called to Knottingley Road just after 11pm.

The crash involved two cars, and one person was trapped.

Crew members from Pontfract and Castleford "extricated" the trapped person, who was then aided by paramedics, according to the service.

Their medical condition is not currently known to the Yorkshire Evening Post.