Yorkshire Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested in London
Extinction Rebellion protesters from Yorkshire were arrested as they took part in the group's huge demonstration in London this week.
Around ten rebels from XR Sheffield were arrested and held in custody, according to the group.
The activists joined activists from all over the country in the capital as they blocked roads, held die-ins and marched the streets demanding the Government declare a climate emergency.
Dr James Hall, a 52-year-old retired surgeon, said he was arrested while attempting to deliver cooking and camping equipment and props to the group fir their London demo.
He said: "Attempted delivery of cooking kit, camping equipment and an artist structure is now apparently a crime."
"Over the past week, hundreds of members of Extinction Rebellion Sheffield have blocked roads, held die-ins and been placed under arrest whilst demanding that the Government follow parliament’s declaration of a climate emergency with real action.
"If the Government does not act now, we face a future of more frequent floods, droughts and famines brought on by more extreme weather and ecosystem breakdown.
"At least 10 Sheffield rebels, including former doctors, have been willing to be arrested to force government to protect our future and the future of our children."
Demonstrations have been ongoing in London throughout the week as hundreds of activists demand further and immediate action on climate change.
Protesters on Friday morning gathered outside BBC's Broadcasting House, while one activist was arrested for climbing atop a plane at London City Airport on Thursday.