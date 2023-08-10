The west Leeds football club where Kalvin Phillips started his career has submitted a planning application to build a new clubhouse.

Wortley Football Club in Leeds have submitted plans to Leeds City Council proposing the construction of new changing rooms to service the current pitch on Blue Hill Lane, Wortley.

The club said in the planning application, submitted on July 26, it is hoping to build the new clubhouse on the site of the former Worley High School, a site currently undeveloped since the demolition of the school in 2013.

Kalvin Phillips played for the club's U8 set-up at the start of his football career. Picture by Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also added that the proposed new construction would link to the currently existing toilet block next to the football pitch.

Wortley F.C. is where former Leeds United and current England player Kalvin Phillips started his football career when he was introduced to coach Ian Thackray at the age of seven and added to the club's U8 set-up.