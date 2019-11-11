Why the general election could pave the way for Leeds devolution deal

With a General Election called, this is the chance to radically change politics and governance in the north of England by working together says Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester. He tells Emma Ryan that the country can’t tackle its deep rooted issues by “simply rearranging the deckchairs”.

In the second part of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s exclusive interview with arguably one of the biggest advocates for devolution, as part of the ‘City Divided’ series on social inequality, he tells council leaders and the communities of Leeds - this is the chance for change.

“The north, as one, needs to make it a change election. When it comes to how this country is run, it can’t be business as usual. Doing the same old, that is not working and it won’t carry on working by simply rearranging the deck-chairs and the people.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester gives his take on Leeds and devolution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The problem is structural. That is a London-centric, national programme that is not close enough to the Beestons and Kirkstalls. It was never going to look after the north more than it was other parts of the country. I was in there (Westminster) for 16 years. There were snippets you might hear but it was piecemeal, not systematic change. Westminster and the UK Treasury were never going to deliver. We really need to make this a change election where we say ‘enough is enough’.”

He claims that actions in Parliament over the last few months, particularly in relation to Brexit, have been “embarrassing” yet the one issue that does have majority support is devolution.

Burnham said: “I can’t think of another idea in British politics right now that has a majority support. Devolution is the only thing I can think of that people support in those circumstances.”

He believes Leeds and other northern authorities are making the right noises for devolution - and at some point they have to be listened to.

Andy Burnham's interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post comes as part of The City Divided series.

“Leeds has been doing a lot of what it needs to do. The voice of the north is getting stronger and louder and I like it. I like that I am doing this interview. Judith Blake, Susan Hinchliffe, Dan Jarvis are becoming irresistible.

“You are doing all the right things but the things that have to be done? The leaders have to agree on a devolution that will be accessible, it needs to have a connection and names not numbers.

“You have done so much, made the case answerable and we are very keen to see you succeed because if you are - Greater Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds City Region or a Yorkshire deal - that is powerful. Regardless of any government we can do so much for ourselves.”