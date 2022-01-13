Johnson was forced to make a public apology at Prime Minister's questions yesterday after an email leaked to ITV showed that an outdoor party or 'gathering', involving an invitation to up to 100 people to 'bring your own booze', was held at Downing Street during lockdown in 2020.

Earlier this month photographic evidence of Johnson at this gathering was also leaked to the press, showing the Prime Minister drinking alcohol in the garden during the party.

These revelations have spurred several Tory MP's to turn on the Prime Minister, declaring him unfit for office and pressuring him to resign.

Labour leader Kier Starmer also encouraged the PM to resign at Prime Minister's Questions yesterday, stating:

“The party’s over, Prime Minister. The only question is will the British public kick him out, will his party kick him out or will he do the decent thing and resign?”

Several candidates for the position have been suggested - below are the current leadership odds for a new Conservative leader.

Who is the front runner for a new PM?

Rishi Sunak is 2-1 favourite to be next PM according to Betfred.

The current Chancellor of the Exchequer has offered what has been described as 'tepid' support to Johnson over 'Partygate', leading many to believe he is intending to swipe the position if the Prime Minister resigns.

Following Sunak in the leadership odds is Leeds' own Liz Truss - standing with odds 4-1 as of today.

Serving as the Foreign Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities under Johnson, rumours of her leadership bid have been swirling for several weeks now, with many drawing comparisons between her and Thatcher - largely due to their similar beliefs regarding the welfare state.

Below are others in the running, as published by Betvictor:

Michael Gove 6/1

Jeremy Hunt 7/1

Dominic Raab 20/1

Sajid Javid 14/1

Priti Patel 18/1

How likely is it that Boris Johnson will resign?

Current Betfred odds stand at 4-7 that Boris Johnson will resign or be forced to hand over his role this year.

The latest YouGov poll puts Labour 10 points ahead of the Conservative party, dropping a further 5 points since December and giving Labour their biggest lead since 2013.

What happens when a Prime Minister resigns?

When a Prime Minister resigns, the events that follow depend on the context surrounding their departure.

If a PM resigns following the loss in a general election, they offer their resignation to the monarch and the winning party then forms a government.

However, if Johnson, or any other PM was to resign during parliament, the process is far longer and follows many more processes.

Under the UK's unwritten constitution, Britain must have a Prime Minister at all times.

Therefore, a standing prime minister departing automatically triggers a leadership contest , but does not leave straight away.

The appointment of a new party leader can take up to a month and includes lots of jostling for the position.

When the leadership contest is decided, the outgoing prime minister will go and offer their resignation to the Queen, and advise she appoints the new leader of the party as Prime Minister.

Incoming Prime Ministers usually choose to hold a general election to reinforce their power, but this is unlikely in 2022.