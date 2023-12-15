White Rose Innovation Hub: Plans for new state-of-the-art office near Leeds shopping centre unveiled
New plans to open a flexible Leeds office and training building with a café have been submitted.
Munroe K, which owns the White Rose Park, an office hub in south-west Leeds, has submitted a full planning application to Leeds City Council's Local Planning Authority for the development of a new building for flexible office and training uses.
The plans also include an ancillary café and an office extension to an existing building, along with cycle parking and modifications to the existing car park and landscaping.
In the planning statement, Munroe K writes: "Ingenuity will be a space where different contributors from across all sectors can collaborate to co-design and produce innovative, technological solutions to city challenges.
"Successful outcomes from projects delivered in support of the above will inform businesses cases for the wider deployment across the metropolitan area in Leeds and beyond. "Alongside Ingenuity, the rest of [White Rose Park] will be used as a "living lab" or "mini Smart City" where new technology, products and innovative ways of working can be deployed, tested and piloted in a controlled environment, contributing to addressing the Smart Leeds’s main priorities, as well as social inclusion."
Public consultation on the plans is open from December 11 until January 17.