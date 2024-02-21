Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It proposes for a residential development in Whinmoor, off A64 York Road, comprising 325 new homes along with access, landscaping and other related infrastructure, which would create "a characterful development" with a "clear identity" and a "sustainable and legible living environment".

Plans to build 325 new homes north of York Road in Whinmoor has been revealed. Picture by STEN Architecture

Proposed development plans for the new homes consists of 12 one-bedroom homes, 77 two-bedroom homes, 148 three-bedroom homes and 88 four-bedroom homes. 49 (15%) of the new homes would also be designated affordable homes.

The site would be in close range of Leeds landmarks including Seacroft Shopping Centre, Roundhay Park, Seacroft Hospital and Industrial Park as well as a number of primary schools and nearby woodland.

Consultation letters were hand delivered to local residents that border the proposed development site alongside a copy of the proposed layout and landscaping plans in November 2023, which saw four residents respond on issues including access and traffic.

One resident voiced concerns the new development would lead to the road through the nearby Woodland Estate becoming "rat run as it joins onto the new development".

Developers replied: "The access to Phase E is shown on the layout plan and comes from the main spine road that runs through Phase D of development for which a Reserved Matters Application is under consideration with the Council.

The 325 new homes would be located in the Phase E area of the new development. Picture by STEN Architecture

"The spine road links to the main roundabout on the A64 / ELOR and was approved under the Outline permission. A secondary access road links to the Woodlands Estate for connectivity reasons and to avoid any dead ends to the development which represents poor design."

A planning application approved in 2022 outlines the larger plans for the development between York Road, Wetherby Road and Skelton Lane which includes the construction of up to 2,000 homes along with retail, health centre, community centre and primary school developments.