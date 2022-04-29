Which roads and bus services will be disrupted due to march in Leeds City Centre this weekend

The march, which celebrates trade unions' achievements over the years, will take place between noon and 1pm on Saturday.

The 118, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254 and 255 will divert from Leeds via Duke Street, St Peters Street, Kirkgate and New Market Street.

A number of bus services are set to be diverted in Leeds City Centre.

The 163 and 166 services will divert via South Parade.

The 167 and 168 will divert to Leeds via York Street, New York Street, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Infirmary Street, East Parade and South Parade.

The 167 and 168 from Leeds will divert via Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, New York Street and York Street.

Organisers say the theme for this year's march is fighting the cost of living increases - by joining a trade union.

Leeds TUC President Jane Aitchison said “Trade unions brought us bank holidays and the eight hour day - now more than ever we need our trade unions to bring us a decent pay rise. We will be marching and will have great speakers including Richard Burgon MP and Sarah Wooley General Secretary of BFAWU.

"We will also be asking everyone in Leeds to join a union - members of a trade union are paid more and treated far better at work.”