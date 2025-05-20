Coun Connor Mulhall has been chosen as the new Mayor of Wetherby | Wetherby Town Council

Wetherby Town Council has elected its youngest ever mayor in a move it hopes will “bring fresh energy to the role”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Connor Mulhall, 26, was officially voted in at the annual town council meeting last week, saying it was an “honour and a privilege”.

Speaking after the appointment, Coun Mulhall said: “I am proud to call Wetherby my home, and I look forward to meeting with community groups and residents over the next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Connor Mulhall has been chosen as the new Mayor of Wetherby | Wetherby Town Council

A town council spokesperson said the move marks “a moment of pride for the community”.

Coun Mulhall, who has already acted as Deputy Mayor and served on various committees, takes over the chains of office from Coun Dawn Payne, who was warmly thanked for her dedication and leadership during her term.

Joining the new mayor is Coun Stuart Newcombe, who was unanimously welcomed as the new deputy Mmayor of Wetherby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “The appointment of a younger Mayor reflects Wetherby Town Council’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity and forward-thinking leadership.

“With enthusiasm and a clear passion for civic duty, Mayor Mulhall is expected to bring fresh energy to the role.”

The council also confirmed its intention to continue delivering on the priorities laid out in its 2023–2025 strategy, which include enhancing public spaces, supporting local events, and maintaining strong community engagement.