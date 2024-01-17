A Leeds town is gearing up for a by-election, after the resignation of a councillor.

Voters in Wetherby will head to the polls next month, where they will be asked to choose from a selection of four candidates to fill a vacant town council seat.

The vacancy comes after the resignation of Coun Barbara Harpham in November. She was co-opted onto the authority last year and has represented the town’s west ward since then.

No reason has been given for Coun Harpham’s resignation and Wetherby Town Council has not commented further on her decision to stand down.

A by-election will be held for a seat at Wetherby Town Council in February. Photo: James Hardisty.

A date has now been set for the upcoming by-election, which will take place on February 8. There is a candidate from the Green Party, the Lib Dems and the Conservatives standing, as well as a candidate with no political affiliation listed on the nomination papers.

The candidates are:

Anna Carol Jacobs, Green Party

Lesley Ann McIntee, Liberal Democrats

Nigel Philip Oakes, [no affiliation listed]

Elaine Smith, Conservative Party