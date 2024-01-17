Wetherby: Leeds town gearing up for by-election as voters to head to polls following resignation of councillor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Voters in Wetherby will head to the polls next month, where they will be asked to choose from a selection of four candidates to fill a vacant town council seat.
The vacancy comes after the resignation of Coun Barbara Harpham in November. She was co-opted onto the authority last year and has represented the town’s west ward since then.
No reason has been given for Coun Harpham’s resignation and Wetherby Town Council has not commented further on her decision to stand down.
A date has now been set for the upcoming by-election, which will take place on February 8. There is a candidate from the Green Party, the Lib Dems and the Conservatives standing, as well as a candidate with no political affiliation listed on the nomination papers.
The candidates are:
- Anna Carol Jacobs, Green Party
- Lesley Ann McIntee, Liberal Democrats
- Nigel Philip Oakes, [no affiliation listed]
- Elaine Smith, Conservative Party
The town council meets monthly at Wetherby Town Hall, in Market Place. Its responsibilities include those not managed by the higher-tier Leeds City Council, like maintenance jobs and looking after the town cemetery. It is also a key consultee on any relevant planning applications that are submitted to the city council – and it’s also involved in supporting community organisations like Wetherby in Bloom and the Christmas Lights team.