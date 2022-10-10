Wetherby councillor Alan Lamb posted on social media about how he had been diagnosed with a “chronic condition” and was receiving “the best possible care” at St James’ Hospital in Leeds.

Coun Lamb, who is the deputy leader of Leeds City Council’s opposition Conservative group, said he hoped to be “back firing on all cylinders” soon but would need some time to recuperate.

In a post on the Wetherby Ward Councillors Facebook page that he shares with local colleagues, Coun Lamb said: “I’m writing this in St James’ Hospital where the wonderful staff have been looking after me since I was admitted last Friday.

“I’ve been unwell for a little while and like so many blokes, ignored my symptoms and assumed I’d get better. In fact, I got worse and worse and then a lot worse. Thankfully, I’m in the best place and getting the best possible care. I’ll spare all the gory details but it’s not been fun and a bit of a shock to the system as I’ve always enjoyed good health!”

Coun Lamb, who also owns the Fox and Hounds pub in Walton, added: “I’m going to be here for a little while longer yet and will require some recuperation and will also have to learn how to live with and manage the chronic condition I’ve been diagnosed with. I’m very confident that I’ll be back fitter than ever and firing on all cylinders in no time.

“I’m still connected to my emails and dealing with issues and casework so please get in touch as normal. I apologise for any tardy responses or issues that have slipped a little, I hope you can understand why.”

Coun Lamb also paid tribute to his ward colleagues, fellow Conservatives Linda Richards and Norma Harrington, who he said were “in constant contact” with him and were covering any issues or events he is physically unable to attend.

Dozens of well wishers offered their support to Coun Lamb in response to the news.

One woman said: “Sorry to hear this Alan. A bit of a shock really. You are such a hard working person and always see the best in everyone. Make sure you look after number one and give yourself all the time you need.”

Another wrote: “I was very shocked to hear about your illness Alan and hope that the medics can get your treatment sorted quickly. Look forward to seeing you around once you have recovered.”