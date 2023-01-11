The months-long investigation by Sky News and the Tortoise news website has resulted in the launch of a new database of political donations and MPs’ outside earnings from second jobs. The database, called the Westminster Accounts, compiles records from the MPs’ Register of Interests, the Electoral Commission and other official registers and aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the financing of British politics since the last election in 2019.

The research shows that of the eight MPs representing Leeds, Rachel Reeves – the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer – received the most after declaring approximately £353,100.

Below is a breakdown of how much each MP representing Leeds received according to the database, which you can explore by clicking here.

Stuart Andrew, Pudsey BC (Conservative)

Since the beginning of the current parliament at the end of 2019, Mr Andrew has declared eight financial interests from eight different sources totalling £22,460.

The largest single item Mr Andrew has declared is a donation worth £5,000 from JC Bamford (JCB), followed by donations from Lord Philip Harrisand and Stalbury Trustees of £3,000 each.

Hilary Benn, Leeds Central (Labour)

Since the end of 2019, Mr Benn has declared eight financial interests totalling £146,300.

Mr Benn received seven donations from Best For Britain that total £146,100. He also received £200 from the BBC in secondary earnings.

Richard Burgon, Leeds East (Labour)

Since the end of 2019, Mr Burgon has declared five financial interests totalling £60,000.

These include four donations from Unite totalling £58,000 and a donation from GMB Union of £2,000.

Fabian Hamilton, Leeds North East (Labour)

Since the end of 2019, Mr Hamilton has declared three financial interests totalling approximately £4,970.

All three of these were declared as gifts and came from Justice for Colombia (£2,340), the Parliament of Morocco (£2,000) and the Cypriot House of Representatives (£600).

Andrea Jenkyns, Morley and and Outwood CC (Conservative)

Since the end of 2019, Ms Jenkyns has declared 31 financial interests totalling approximately £71,390 from nine different sources.

Ms Jenkyns registered £42,940 from National Centre for Higher Education Policy as “other employment”. The second highest is £17,000 in donations from JC Bamford.

Rachel Reeves, Leeds West (Labour)

Since the end of 2019, Ms Reeves has declared 36 financial interests from 20 different sources totalling £353,100.

The largest source is Victor Blank, which donated £150,000. She has also received funding from Gary Lubner, Alison Wedgwood, Tim Allen and Trevor Chinn.

Ms Reeves has also received earnings from other employment from JPIMedia Publishing, Bloomsbury Publishing and Telegraph Media Group.

Alec Shelbrooke, Elmet and Rothwell CC (Conservative)

Since the beginning of the current parliament at the end of 2019, Mr Shelbrooke has declared 16 financial interests from six different sources totalling approximately £14,190.

He received £4,080 in donations from Bayford and Co. and also declared £3,200 in secondary earnings from News UK.

Alex Sobel, Leeds North West (Labour)

Since the end of 2019, Mr Sobel has declared 16 financial interests totalling £22,240 from nine different sources.

